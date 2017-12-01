Image copyright PA Image caption The newly engaged couple will carry out their first official public engagement later

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle are due to visit a World Aids Day charity fair later, in the couple's first joint official public engagement.

The world's media are likely to join the couple, who announced their engagement on Monday, on their trip to Nottingham.

The morning will be spent at the fair, hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The couple, who are due to marry at Windsor Castle in May, will then meet headteachers at a nearby school.

Prince Harry has spent time in Nottingham both publicly and privately since he first met young people there in 2013, when he was exploring issues around youth violence.

A year later, he established the Full Effect programme, which aims to stop youth violence in the city.

At Nottingham Academy, the couple will watch a "hip hopera" and meet students.

His communication's secretary, Jason Knauf, said the prince was looking forward to introducing Ms Markle to a community that had "become very special to him".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Prince Harry says the stars were aligned when he met Meghan Markle

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ms Markle got her first taste of the spotlight on the Royal Family this week

He said Ms Markle could not wait to meet people she had heard so much about.

The pair will also visit the fair to mark World Aids Day - a cause that was supported by Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Ms Markle, an actress who until then had been a UN women's advocate and worked for World Vision, was to start royal life with a "clean state".

Mr Knauf said she planned to focus her attention on the UK and Commonwealth.

"This is the country that's going to be her home now and that means travelling around, getting to know the towns and cities and smaller communities," he said.

She will also become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The foundation is behind Prince Harry's Invictus Games - the Paralympic-style competition for injured servicemen and women and veterans - and also the mental health charity Heads Together.