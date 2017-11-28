Image copyright PA

A British-Iranian woman jailed for five years in Tehran has been given a health assessment to see if she is well enough to stay in prison, her supporters say.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was accused of spying while visiting Iran with her daughter last April, which she denies.

A local health official was told she had panic attacks, insomnia, bouts of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Iranian media say the symptoms will be considered and "conditional release" could be given if she "qualifies".

The health commissioner is due to present his judgment on whether Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who lives in London, is fit to remain in jail later this week.

Her daughter had her passport confiscated and is being taken care of by relatives in Tehran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is due to appear in court on 10 December on a second charge of "spreading propaganda".

The full details of the new allegations against her have not been made fully public but they came after UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wrongly stated she had been training journalists.

Mr Johnson later acknowledged his comments were inaccurate and her husband, Richard, raised the issue of his wife being given diplomatic protection in a subsequent meeting.

The protection would signal that the UK is treating the case as a formal, legal dispute between the UK and Iran. The Foreign Office said its lawyers were discussing the issue.