UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed in Windsor next May

  • 28 November 2017
  • From the section UK
Breaking News image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle next May, Kensington Palace has said.

The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and the reception.

Ms Markle, a protestant, will be baptised and confirmed before the wedding, the palace added.

The 36-year-old American actress also intends to become a British citizen.