Tory minister John Profumo - who resigned over a sex scandal in the 1960s - had a relationship with a Nazi spy, declassified records suggest.

MI5 documents suggest the minister had a relationship with German model Gisela Winegard in Oxford in the early 1930s, before she became a spy in Paris.

Secret Service papers states Profumo wrote to Winegard while he was an MP.

In 1963 he resigned as a minister after it was revealed he lied to the Commons about his affair with Christine Keeler.

The declassified papers - published on Tuesday - were compiled by MI6, and then given to MI5 at the height of the so-called Profumo Affair.

In the letters Winegard's American husband Edward, claimed that the couple separated in 1950 because of her "endearing letters from John Denis Profumo... written on House of Commons notepaper".

What was the Profumo affair?

In the early 1960s John Profumo, then the Conservative secretary of state for war, had a two-year affair with model Christine Keeler, who was also having a relationship with Russian military attache Yevgeny Ivanov.

In March 1963 he told the House of Commons there was no "impropriety" in their relationship after being asked about it by opposition MPs who said they were concerned about the national security implications.

However, more newspaper stories emerged and Profumo eventually admitted lying to the House, resigning from the cabinet and the Commons, and devoting the rest of his life to charity work.

His fall from grace is often considered a contributory factor to the fall of the MacMillan government. Labour would win under Harold Wilson's leadership in 1964.

The documents claim that the fashion model - whose maiden name was Klein - worked for German intelligence during World War Two.

Profumo told MI5 about the spy in a memo in 1941, where he admitted to meeting her in 1936 "and got to know her well".

"Lady Astor is alleged to have expressed the opinion that she was a spy," he added.

The file adds that Winegard was rejected for a UK visa for the German in 1951 as it was thought she had "recently engaged in blackmail activities".

"Jack Profumo" was named as a reference on the visa.

Winegard ran a secret information service for German intelligence in Paris, and was imprisoned for espionage in 1944.

She would later go on to marry her US Army jailer.

She was accused of harbouring the on-the-run chief of a German spy ring while living in the south of France.

And she was sacked from an American radio station in Tangier in 1950 when her "pro-German sympathies" were revealed.