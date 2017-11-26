Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In October, Ealing councillors voted in favour of banning protesters from gathering outside an abortion clinic

New laws could be introduced to protect women from harassment outside abortion clinics, the Home Office has said.

An assessment of protests held outside clinics has been ordered by the home secretary, following concerns about the tactics used by some protesters.

Amber Rudd said it was "unacceptable" that anyone should feel intimidated for accessing healthcare advice and treatment.

Labour MP Rupa Huq, who has campaigned for a law change, welcomed the review.

In her Ealing Central and Acton constituency, the council backed a proposal in October that would ban protesters from gathering outside an abortion clinic.

The demonstrators, who hold daily vigils outside the clinic, deny harassing women.

The Home Office review will hear from police forces, healthcare providers and local authorities to understand the scale and nature of the protests.

It will then consider what further action the government could take to protect those using or working in abortion clinics.

This could include bolstering existing, or creating new, police and civil powers, the Home Office said.

'Cautious optimism'

Ms Rudd said: "While everyone has a right to peaceful protest, it is completely unacceptable that anyone should feel harassed or intimidated simply for exercising their legal right to healthcare advice and treatment.

"The decision to have an abortion is already an incredibly personal one, without women being further pressured by aggressive protesters."

She said the review would provide "firm recommendations" on action to tackle the problem.

Image copyright PA Image caption Amber Rudd said it was "unacceptable" that anyone should feel intimidated for accessing healthcare

The police already have a range of powers to manage protests, with the law providing protection against harassment and intimidation.

The Home Office said protesters were subject to the law and all suspected offences "will be robustly investigated".

Ms Huq said she welcomed the review with "cautious optimism".

She said a radial zone to exclude protests within 150m was needed, banning silent praying, singing hymns, displaying foetus images and leaflet distribution.

"The complete anonymity of women seeking terminations should be protected as one would expect with any other NHS procedure," she said.

Policing minister Nick Hurd has written to the national policing lead for protest, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann to begin the work.

The review will be conducted by Home Office officials and will also consider international comparisons in Australia, France and the US.