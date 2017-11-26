Image copyright EPA

Sailors from the Royal Navy are to perform the Changing the Guard outside Buckingham Palace for the first time in the ceremony's 357-year history.

Eighty-six sailors from 45 Royal Navy ships and establishments have spent a month preparing ahead of the first ceremony on Sunday morning.

Warrant Officer Eddie Wearing said it was a "massive privilege".

The ceremony is usually carried out by one of the five Foot Guards Regiments from the Army's Household Division.

Changing the Guard can be traced back to King Henry VII, when a royal bodyguard was first created.

The ceremony itself has been taking place since the restoration of King Charles II in 1660.

The sailors have been training at the Royal Navy's headquarters in Portsmouth.

Lt Cdr Steve Elliott, 44, from Portsmouth, will be Captain of the Queen's Guard - believed to be the first in the Royal Navy since Sir Walter Raleigh in 1587.

"As we march out of Wellington Barracks for the first time I'm fairly sure everyone will grow a good eight to 10 inches," said Lt Cdr Elliott.

"It's great to do this ceremonial piece and have the Royal Navy back in the public eye as well as act as a capstone to the year of the Royal Navy. We couldn't ask for anything better."

The sailors will also be performing Royal Duties at St James's Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.