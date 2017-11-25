UK warned of ice as cold snap bites

Image copyright PA Image caption There has already been snow across parts of Scotland

A warning for ice has been issued across parts of the UK, as people are urged to prepare for cold weather.

The Met Office's yellow warning for Northern Ireland, Wales, north-west England and much of Scotland is in force until 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

People are reminded to look out for family or neighbours who may be at risk during the cold snap.

Meanwhile, councils in England and Wales have stockpiled 1.5 million tonnes of salt for roads this winter.

The weather warning covers Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, Wales and the north of England, Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Snowy scenes in Pitlochry, Scotland, on Friday

Dr Thomas Waite, from Public Health England, reminded people to take precautions.

"Those most at risk include older people, very young children and those with conditions like heart and lung disease," he said.

"Ask yourself if you could check on a neighbour to see if there's anything they need?"

Figures from the Office for National Statistics, showed an estimated 34,400 "excess deaths" occurred in England and Wales last winter.

Image copyright PA

With temperatures falling, some local authorities have already deployed gritters on to roads.

Nine out of 10 councils in England and Wales either have the same amount of salt as last year or even more, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

More than half of councils are sharing salt stocks, while others share gritters and staff when required.

There has already been heavy snowfalls in the Scottish Highlands this week, where icy conditions caused a number of road accidents.

Meanwhile in Lancashire, more than 70 people had to be rescued from floods.