Armed police are responding to reports of shots being fired at London's Oxford Circus Tube station.

The Met said it was responding as if the incident was terrorist related and urged people on nearby Oxford Street to take cover inside buildings.

Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations are closed, Transport for London said.

Eyewitnesses described people running from the area. Police say they have not located "any trace" of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities.

The force said armed and unarmed police were at the scene.

Police say they have so far received one report of a woman sustaining a minor injury when leaving Oxford Circus station.

"At this stage police have not located any casualties," the Met added.

Nearby Bond Street Tube station had also been closed, to prevent overcrowding.

If you are on #OxfordStreet go into a building and stay inside until further direction. Avoid travelling to the Oxford Street area. At this stage police have not located any causalities. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

In a statement on Twitter, British Transport Police said: "We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus.

"The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene."

BBC reporter Helen Bushby said she had seen a "mass stampede" of people running away from the station.

People had been "screaming and crying," she added.

She spoke to a group of young women at Topshop, on Oxford Street, who said people had dropped their shopping and ran as quickly as they could.

'People were running, screaming'

Greg Owen, 37, from London, said he was at Oxford Circus station when people began running away.

"I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs," he added.