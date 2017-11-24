Image copyright Reuters

Details of how those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire can get tickets to a memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral have been released.

The service will take place on 14 December - exactly six months after the fire, which left 71 people dead and hundreds homeless.

Priority for the tickets will be given to survivors of the fire and bereaved families.

The one-hour service starts at 11:00 GMT and will be broadcast live on BBC1.

Representatives from a range of faith and cultural groups in the community are also invited.

Survivors' group Grenfell United and St Paul's Cathedral have organised the service with North Kensington's Clement James Centre, Al Manaar and the Rugby Portobello Trust.

Organisers say the event is designed to remember those who died, to show solidarity with the bereaved and survivors, and to give thanks for everyone who helped.

"The service will enable the nation to stand together with those directly affected by the Grenfell Tower fire and together express hopes for the future."

Shahin Sadafi, from Grenfell United, said the community still felt "uncertainty and distress" months on from the fire as "nothing significant" had changed for the bereaved families and survivors.

He said he hoped that the service would help to begin to heal the community.

The Rt Rev Graham Tomlin, the Bishop of Kensington, said: "My hope and prayer is that it will help us remember those who lost their lives, bring comfort and strength to the bereaved, and point a way to a better future."

How can people affected by the fire get tickets?

Bereaved families will be contacted by family liaison officers, who will tell them how to get tickets.

Survivors can apply for up to two tickets each before 1 December.

Residents of Grenfell Walk, Barandon Walk, Testerton Walk, Hurstway Walk and Treadgold House can apply for two tickets per residential address from 29 November to 1 December.

Those applying for tickets should go to the Clement James Centre, Al Manaar, or the Rugby Portobello Trust with photo ID and proof of address.

If two tickets are being applied for, both individuals must attend with the necessary documents.

Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fire destroyed 151 homes, most in the tower block, but also a number of surrounding properties.

A public inquiry into the tragedy, led by retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick, opened in September.

The areas the inquiry will look into include the cause and spread of the fire, the design, construction and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower and the response of the authorities in the aftermath.

However, at the opening of the inquiry, Grenfell survivors said they still felt like they "have not been listened to".