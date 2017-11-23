Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been visiting Iran with her daughter Gabriella when she was arrested

Iranian authorities have told British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe she will appear in court on 10 December, her husband has said.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held by Tehran since April 2016 after being accused of spying - charges she denies.

Richard Ratcliffe said she had now been told she would appear on a second charge of "spreading propaganda".

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family have always maintained she was on holiday with her daughter.

The full details of the allegations against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe have never been made fully public.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who lives in London, was arrested while she was at an airport with her daughter Gabriella while visiting her family on holiday last year.

Her daughter had her passport confiscated and is being taken care of by relatives in Tehran.

In September 2016 she was sentenced to five years in jail on undisclosed charges.

But speaking in Westminster on 1 November, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson appeared to contradict her account when he said she had been training journalists there.

Four days later, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was recalled to court in Iran and his remark cited as evidence against her, prompting fears her five-year sentence could be extended.

Mr Johnson has since apologised for the remarks and retracted "any suggestion she was there in a professional capacity".

Mr Ratcliffe raised the issue of his wife being given diplomatic protection in a subsequent meeting with the foreign secretary.

The protection would signal that the UK is treating the case as a formal, legal dispute between the UK and Iran. The Foreign Office said its lawyers were discussing the issue.