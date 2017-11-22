Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Hammond: Budget will seize Brexit opportunities

It's Budget day and, when he speaks, Chancellor Philip Hammond will tell Parliament that the UK must "seize the opportunities" provided by Brexit, making it "fit for the future" as an independent trading nation. He will also promise to help families struggling with the cost of living and address housing shortages.

We already know Mr Hammond - who is delivering his second Budget - will pledge more money for teacher training and extend discounted rail card schemes to those up to the age of 30. But what else could be in the Budget for young people?

Mr Hammond will also update us on how the economy's doing, how it's expected to do in the next few years and how the public finances are looking. He'll begin his speech just after Prime Minister's Questions, at about 12:30 GMT. Here's all you need to know about the Budget.

BBC political correspondent Ben Wright looks at how Mr Hammond - ironically dubbed "box office Phil" by some - will present his ideas. Finally, do you rate yourself as a Budget geek? If so, try our interactive quiz.

Mugabe goes - so what next?

"The man who dominated Zimbabwe for so long has already begun to fade into history here," writes BBC Africa editor Fergal Keane, from the capital, Harare. "It is a city singing with the noise of joy." Robert Mugabe has resigned after 37 years as president, rather than face impeachment proceedings but, after the partying stops, what will happen? The ruling Zanu-PF party says Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was sacked as vice-president by Mr Mugabe a few weeks ago, will succeed him in the top job. But opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai argues that a change of personnel isn't enough and that Zimbabwe's political culture has to be reformed too.

Uber concealed huge data breach

Ride-sharing firm Uber has revealed that it concealed a hack affecting 57 million customers and drivers last year. The company paid the hackers $100,000 (£75,000) to delete the data. They got hold of names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.

Singer and actor David Cassidy dies

The actor and singer David Cassidy, who starred in the sitcom The Partridge Family before becoming the idol of millions of fans in the 1970s, has died aged 67. His hits included Daydreamer and How Can I Be Sure? Cassidy announced earlier this year that he had dementia. "He was a very talented and nice person," tweeted the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.

When is a train on time?

By BBC Reality Check

The Swiss railway claims to be the most punctual in Europe. It says 89.7% of its trains were "on time" between January and October. Great Britain does not have the same reputation. But during the past 12 months, 88.3% of its rail services were "on time". Does that mean British trains are almost as punctual as the Swiss? Not necessarily.

What the papers say

"Hip, hip, Harare!" is Metro's headline, as the newspapers get to grips with the news that Robert Mugabe has resigned as Zimbabwe's president. The country is "ecstatic", the Times reports, as several front pages are dominated by scenes of people partying on the streets. But, the Guardian adds, the country's future remains "far from certain". Back in the UK, the Daily Telegraph says Chancellor Philip Hammond and Prime Minister Theresa May have been at "war" over preparations for the Budget. And the Financial Times says the UK and EU are aiming to reach an agreement of the Brexit "divorce settlement" within three weeks.

Daily digest

Waddesdon air crash Four men killed in collisions between plane and helicopter named by police

Missing submarine Concern over oxygen levels on Argentine vessel

'Unwanted hugs' Pixar founder on leave over allegations of misconduct

Supersonic luxury Remembering Concorde's first London-New York commercial flight, 40 years on

Look ahead

Today Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish and Iranian counterparts Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani for summit talks on Syria at Mr Putin's official residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Today Lawyers for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi present an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights against a ban on him holding public office.

On this day

2003 England's men's team win the Rugby World Cup, beating Australia 20-17 in extra time via a drop goal by Jonny Wilkinson.

