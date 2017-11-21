Image copyright Liam Smith Image caption Liam said it was amazing to have had an impact in the developing world

Remember the story about the Tinder date that went horribly wrong and ended up with a woman stuck in a window? Well it now has a happier ending.

Liam Smith's date got stuck in between two window panes, trying to retrieve faeces that just would not flush.

She was eventually rescued by the local fire service, who had to break the window to set her free.

After the date, Liam set up a Gofundme page to raise some money to help pay for the repairs to his broken window.

Unsurprisingly, the story gained a lot of interest on social media and #poodate started to trend on Twitter as people began making donations.

Liam's goal had been to raise £200 to fix the window, but after two months he raised £2,800 and promised to give any excess to charity.

Fittingly, the charities Liam has selected are Toilet Twinning and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Lorraine Kingsley, the chief executive of water and sanitation initiative Toilet Twinning said she understood the date had been a "difficult experience" but Liam's decision to crowdfund had been a public-relations gift that had raised the charity's profile across the world and enabled 20 households in Malawi to have a life-changing lavatory. "So we are extremely grateful to him."

Image copyright Toilet Twinning Image caption Were these villagers told how the money was raised?

One of the projects, in Rumphi, helps local people build proper lavatories and learn about hygiene and hand washing.

As for the Fire Fighters Charity, its chief executive, Dr Jill Tolfrey, told the BBC they were grateful "whatever the circumstances" in which the money had been raised.

The charity helps provide life-enhancing services to firefighters recovering from injury, illness or psychological trauma.

Liam is equally delighted to have made a difference.

"It's great to hear about the impact the donations have had for people living in Malawi, as well as from the Fire Fighters Charity about the positive impact the donations have had for their work here in the UK," he said.

Ever the gentleman, Liam has still not revealed the name of his date, but has said they have remained friends.

Interviews by Sherie Ryder, UGC and Social News team