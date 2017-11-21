Drug driving cases dropped over forensics

Image copyright Getty Creative Image caption Most of the 10,000 cases that could be affected involved traffic offences

Around 50 drug driving prosecutions have been dropped because original test results may have been "manipulated".

More than 10,000 cases involving drugs - including violent and sexual crimes - may have been affected, according to the National Police Chiefs' Council.

It looked into Randox Testing Services in Manchester after two men were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in February.

Re-tests will have been carried out on 1,500 cases by the end of the year.

Lawyers for two people convicted over road deaths are now seeking to take their cases to the Court of Appeal.

Concerns have also been raised about thousands of drug test results relied on by the civil courts to determine child custody issues and employment cases.

More retests to go

A total of 42 police forces across the country sent data to the laboratory for testing.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said that of the 10,000 cases that could have been affected, 75% were traffic offences, such as drug driving. Other cases included violent crime, sexual offences and unexplained deaths.

So far, retests on samples involved in sexual offence cases, violence or homicide have showed no change.

James Vaughan, from the NPCC, said of 50 cases dropped that were due to go to trial, some were down to no sample being available to retest or the sample being insufficient in quality or quantity.

Not every court was sympathetic to requests for proceedings to be adjourned, which in turn led to more cases being dropped, he added.

However, only 70% of the cases sent to the laboratory have been retested so far - which the council deemed the highest priority cases. The other retests should be completed by the middle of 2018.

Widespread audit

Potential data manipulation at a different facility, Trimega Laboratories, is also being investigated by Greater Manchester Police, according to the NPCC.

In these incidents, child protection and family court cases could be affected.

Nick Hurd, the minister for policing, fire and criminal justice, said all tests carried out by Trimega between 2010 and 2014 are currently being treated as "potentially unreliable".

He also said due to "poor record-keeping practices", it may not be possible to identify all the customers affected.

The Forensic Services Regulator said it had asked all major centres to carry out an audit of their cases to look at whether the issue was more widespread, but no evidence was uncovered.

Gillian Tully, from the regulator, said: "If there was large-scale manipulation going on across the board I do expect it would have been found during that audit."

'Lives destroyed'

Nick Freeman, a solicitor who has defended clients who were inaccurately tested for drugs by Randox, said: "It's absolutely imperative that the public have total confidence in a thoroughly reliable forensic science service, because we need to be sure that the results that are produced are 100% accurate.

"If they're not, innocent people are going to lose their children, be incarcerated, have their lives destroyed, on the basis of an entirely false premise."

Mr Hurd added: "The government recognises the seriousness of this issue and the potential impact on public confidence in the use of forensic science within the justice system.

"The senior judiciary are aware and government officials are working with the police to monitor the scale of the issue, as information emerges."