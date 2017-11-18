Body found in missing Gaia Pope search

Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on 7 November

A body has been found on land near Swanage in the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope.

Dorset Police said they are "confident" the remains are that of the 19-year-old, who has been missing for 11 days.

Officers made the discovery near a coastal path and field where items of her clothing were found on Thursday.

Three people have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and released while inquiries continue.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

