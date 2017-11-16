UK

Harris indecent assault verdict overturned

  • 16 November 2017
  • From the section UK
Breaking News image

Former entertainer Rolf Harris has one of 12 indecent assault convictions overturned by Court of Appeal

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

