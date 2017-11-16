Missing UK explorer Benedict Allen has been seen "alive and well" near an airstrip in Papua New Guinea.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner said Mr Allen had asked to be rescued and efforts were under way to retrieve him.

A search was mounted for the 57-year-old after his family said he had not taken planned flights home.

Mr Allen was travelling on his own to try to find the reclusive Yaifo tribe, whom he first met 30 years ago.

Mr Allen's older sister, Katie Pestille, had said it was "out of character" for him to miss his scheduled flight out of Papua New Guinea to Hong Kong.

The explorer, from London, has previously crossed the Amazon Basin on foot and in a dug-out canoe, and participated in a six-week male initiation ceremony in which crocodile marks were carved onto his body.

He has filmed a number of his adventures for BBC documentaries and written books on exploration.

In his last tweet from 11 October, Mr Allen wrote: "Marching off to Heathrow. I may be some time."