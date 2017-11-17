Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Mugabe wants to stay, says Zimbabwe's army

He's been in power for 37 years and, despite being under house arrest, Robert Mugabe is not willing to stand down. His captors - the leaders of Zimbabwe's army - have been holding talks with the 93-year-old president and they describe his stance as resistant. They insist their action against Mr Mugabe isn't a coup.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is calling for him to go and, according to reports from Zimbabwe, there's little demand for him to remain as president any longer. One senior army figure told the AFP news agency they thought Mr Mugabe was trying to "buy time". But for what? Guarantees of safety for himself and his family are one possibility.

And what of Mr Mugabe's wife, Grace, who had been thought to be his chosen successor? Early reports suggested she had fled to Namibia, but it's now said she's in the family compound in the capital, Harare. Our Reality Check team looks at the rumours and false photos coming from Zimbabwe.

Davis: No-deal Brexit unlikely

Brexit Secretary David Davis has said he will put "prosperity" above "politics" as he negotiates details of the UK's departure from the EU. Speaking in Berlin, he promised to work for the "freest possible trade in goods and services", adding it was "incredibly unlikely" that no deal would be reached. The European Union says talks on trading relations can't begin until issues around the UK's "divorce bill", Northern Ireland and citizens' rights are settled.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Eviction threat over crying baby

A family have spoken of "horrible discrimination" after they were threatened with eviction from their privately rented flat because of complaints that their baby was crying. Attila and Ildiko Wurth received a warning from the management company of their building in Hammersmith, west London, that they would be given "two weeks' notice to vacate" if the noise caused by their 15-month-old daughter continued. But the company says neighbours have been complaining "on a daily basis" and that there has been "other noise nuisance".

Which degrees make you rich?

By Jack Britton, Institute for Fiscal Studies

Five years after graduation, the income gap between students who studied the subjects that attract the highest and lowest salaries can be considerable. Graduates of medicine and dentistry earn an average of £46,700, while those who studied economics take home £40,000. These figures are about double the average wages of creative arts (£20,100), agriculture (£22,000) and mass communication (£22,300) graduates. Crucially, these differences are smaller, but remain significant, even when students with similar A-level grades are compared.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid's reported criticism of "baby boomers" for blocking the supply of housing makes the headlines. The Daily Mail tells its readers: "You baby boomers are so selfish", while the Metro says Mr Javid is accusing "Nimby home owners" of keeping young people off the property ladder. Elsewhere, the Sun reports that there's "fury" over the spending of foreign aid money on "African juggling" and eel conservation in the Philippines. And the Daily Express leads on a study suggesting that drinking three to five cups of coffee a day could reduce people's chances of developing cirrhosis or liver cancer by 70%.

Daily digest

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "withheld WikiLeaks and Russia emails"

Undue credit Card companies raising limits without telling customers, charity claims

Train troubles London's deputy mayor says rail delays make it hard to get to meetings

Seven days quiz Why did the Japanese train leave the station early?

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Denise Slark

A very British weekend

If you listen to one thing today

Should anything be off-limits in comedy?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Michael Wendling

How the alt-right tried to change the Swedish flag

Today's lookahead

Today German Chancellor Angela Merkel informs her Christian Democrats party of the progress made in talks to form a coalition government.

13:00 Catalonia's sacked separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont, and four former ministers are due to appear in a Belgian court which is hearing Spain's case for their extradition.

On this day

1953 Twenty Italian sailors die when the steamer they are on board is hit by a French motor boat off the Kent coast.

From elsewhere

Can carbon-dioxide removal save the world? (New Yorker)

How Africa's tech generation is challenging the continent (National Geographic)

Echidna and rock wallaby battle it out for place on emblem (Canberra Times)

The best winter light festivals across the UK (Guardian)