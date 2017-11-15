The number of EU nationals working in the UK has reached a record level, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

An estimated 2.38 million employees began work between July and September this year - a rise of 112,000 compared with 2016 and the highest number since records began 20 years ago.

However, the number of working non-EU nationals in the UK has fallen.

It is the first clear quarterly comparison since the EU referendum.

Matt Hughes, a senior ONS statistician, said: "The number of non-UK nationals in work is still rising, albeit more slowly than in the last couple of years.

"However, this is being driven by EU citizens; the number of non-EU nationals working in the UK has fallen in the last year."