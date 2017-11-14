News Daily: Brexit debate and May on Russian 'meddling'

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Brexit: MPs to scrutinise EU Withdrawal Bill

It won't be quick or simple. The government's EU Withdrawal Bill - which would allow European Union laws to stay on the statute books after Brexit - is back in the House of Commons later for line-by-line scrutiny. MPs have put forward hundreds of amendments, with critics saying the bill would give ministers too much power to change EU laws without Parliament having a proper say. The government insists this isn't the case.

Here's a timely guide to what the EU Withdrawal Bill is all about and the challenges it faces.

Meanwhile, Brexit Secretary David Davis has offered MPs a take-it-or-leave-it vote on any Brexit deal the UK reaches with the EU.

May accuses Russia of election interference

US President Donald Trump has said he believes Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's denial of meddling in his country's election last year. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has a different view of the Kremlin's activities, accusing Russia of cyber espionage and "planting fake stories" to "sow discord in the west". But speaking at the Lord Mayor's banquet in London, she said she didn't want "perpetual confrontation" with Mr Putin's government.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

TV producer 'groped by 10 Downing Street official'

In the latest allegation of inappropriate behaviour at Westminster, TV producer Daisy Goodwin has said a government official touched her breast after a meeting at 10 Downing Street. The incident, she adds, took place when David Cameron was prime minister. Ms Goodwin, who did not make an official complaint at the time, described herself as "cross" rather than "traumatised". Downing Street said it took such allegations "very seriously".

Raqqa's dirty secret

The BBC has uncovered details of a secret deal that let hundreds of IS fighters and their families escape from Raqqa, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the Syrian city. A convoy included some of IS's most notorious members and - despite reassurances - dozens of foreign fighters. Some of those have spread out across Syria, even making it as far as Turkey.

The place too cold to keep its teenagers

Verkhoyansk, in eastern Russia, fights over the title of the coldest village in the world with Oymyakon, to the south-east. However, it holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest temperature range on Earth, from -67.8C in winter to 37.3C in summer. Lost in his own thoughts, 15-year-old Ayal often takes walks through the streets of the village. Alone, or accompanied by the dog of a neighbour, with whom he has become friends, he likes to think about how his life will be when he moves to the city.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Matters Brexit dominate, with the Guardian reporting that rebellious Conservative MPs are not convinced by the government's decision to hold a vote on any deal reached with the EU. But the Financial Times says the move shows Theresa May has "bowed to pressure" from pro-Europeans in her party. Meanwhile, TV producer Daisy Goodwin, who claims she was groped by an official at 10 Downing Street, features on several front pages. And the Daily Express says care home bills are rising at the "fastest rate on record".

Daily digest

Missing teenager Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering Gaia Pope

Iran-Iraq quake Survivors spend second night in the open

'I punched a shark' UK surfer sees off attacker along coast of Australia

Spend, spend, spend Get rid of your old £10 notes by next March, urges Bank of England

Wakey wakey Who's topped viewers' poll of greatest Breakfast TV hosts?

If you watch one thing today

How making maps saves lives

If you listen to one thing today

The invisible hand of Donald Trump

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Five ways to future-proof high streets

Today's lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics publishes UK inflation figures for October.

11:00 A memorial service for Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear, takes place at St Paul's Cathedral.

19:45 Wales host Panama for an international friendly match in Cardiff, while (at 20:00) England take on Brazil at Wembley.

On this day

1973 An estimated 500 million people around the world watch the wedding of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips on television.

From elsewhere

The near-pristine sliver that divides the Koreas (Washington Post)

Ancient Egyptian tomb resurrected - in Switzerland (CNN)

Is this the month to start - and finish - writing a novel? (Independent)

How to make your surname plural properly this Christmas (Slate)