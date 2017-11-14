Image copyright PA

On the 20 November 2017 the Queen and Prince Philip will reach an historic milestone and become the first Royal couple to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

When they married at Westminster Abbey almost 70 years ago the then Princess Elizabeth was just 21-years-old while her groom, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, was 26.

Now aged 91 and 96 respectively, they will join what surely must be a limited number of couples who can boast seven decades of married life.



We'd like to hear from any couples who are part of this exclusive set and have also marked their platinum anniversary after tying the knot in 1947.

What do you remember about your big day 70 years ago? Did you have to use post-war ration coupons to buy the material for your wedding dress?

And what's been your secret to a successful married life?

