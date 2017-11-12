In pictures: Britain marks Remembrance Sunday

  • 12 November 2017
People across the UK, as well as soldiers deployed abroad, pay tribute to the nation's war dead.

  • Remembrance Sunday service at St George's Hall in Liverpool PA

    "We will remember" was the message across the UK as people honoured the millions who died in combat. At St George's Hall in Liverpool, poppies were thrown in tribute.

  • A service parade in Liverpool PA

    A parade of veterans and service men and women then made its way through the city.

  • Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince William at the Cenotaph memorial EPA

    Leading the UK's tributes was Prince Charles, who laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on behalf of the Queen. He was joined by Princes Harry, William and Andrew at the ceremony, who both served in the armed forces.

  • The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on the balcony of the Foreign Office Getty Images

    It was the first time Her Majesty marked Remembrance Day from the balcony of the Foreign Office. She was alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duchess of Cornwall.

  • Veterans at the Cenotaph ceremony EPA

    The royals watched a parade of veterans who gathered to honour comrades and family members.

  • A gun salute at the ceremony in London Reuters

    A traditional gun salute marked the end of the two-minute silence in London, before the Last Post was played on Whitehall.

  • An emotional veteran at a service in Fort William PA

    It was a chance for a moment of reflection for this ex-serviceman at a ceremony in Fort William. Scotland's veterans minister has called for Remembrance Sunday to be used to ensure future generations are "spared the horrors of war".

  • A march in Fort William for Remembrance Sunday Getty Images

    Veterans were joined by serving members of the armed forces at a march past in the Scottish Highlands.

  • British soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan take part in a Remembrance Day service Reuters

    Elsewhere, Britons stationed in Afghanistan have taken part in a service...

  • A bagpiper performs in Israel Reuters

    ...and a bagpiper performed at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Israel in tribute to the fallen.

