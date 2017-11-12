In pictures: Britain marks Remembrance Sunday
People across the UK, as well as soldiers deployed abroad, pay tribute to the nation's war dead.
-
PA
"We will remember" was the message across the UK as people honoured the millions who died in combat. At St George's Hall in Liverpool, poppies were thrown in tribute.
-
PA
A parade of veterans and service men and women then made its way through the city.
-
EPA
Leading the UK's tributes was Prince Charles, who laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on behalf of the Queen. He was joined by Princes Harry, William and Andrew at the ceremony, who both served in the armed forces.
-
Getty Images
It was the first time Her Majesty marked Remembrance Day from the balcony of the Foreign Office. She was alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duchess of Cornwall.
-
EPA
The royals watched a parade of veterans who gathered to honour comrades and family members.
-
Reuters
A traditional gun salute marked the end of the two-minute silence in London, before the Last Post was played on Whitehall.
-
PA
It was a chance for a moment of reflection for this ex-serviceman at a ceremony in Fort William. Scotland's veterans minister has called for Remembrance Sunday to be used to ensure future generations are "spared the horrors of war".
-
Getty Images
Veterans were joined by serving members of the armed forces at a march past in the Scottish Highlands.
-
Reuters
Elsewhere, Britons stationed in Afghanistan have taken part in a service...
-
Reuters
...and a bagpiper performed at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Israel in tribute to the fallen.