News Daily: May's Brexit meeting and Iran-Iraq quake

Brexit: May to meet EU business leaders

The next round of Brexit talks is due to start in mid-December and, with that in mind, Theresa May is to host UK and European business leaders in Downing Street to talk about what they want. Organisations from Germany, France, the Irish Republic and Poland will be there, and the prime minister is expected to restate her commitment to a deal that preserves trading arrangements for two years after the UK leaves the EU in 2019.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that December's talks will only go ahead if the UK clarifies its so-called "divorce bill" commitment. But BBC business editor Simon Jack says some UK bosses in favour of Brexit fear a transition period will damage the UK's attempts to strike independent trade deals with the rest of the world - and want the government to prepare for a "no-deal" scenario.

Earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 100

At least 135 people have died and hundreds more are injured after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the northern border between Iran and Iraq. Most of the victims were in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab, in western Iran. Its main hospital was damaged, adding to difficulties in treating the wounded. Landslides have also hampered rescue teams.

Geldof returns Dublin honour over Suu Kyi link

Musician and Live Aid founder Bob Geldof is to go to Dublin's City Hall to return his Freedom of the City award. The reason is that he shares the accolade with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been criticised for failing to address claims of ethnic cleansing against her country's Rohingya Muslims. Mr Geldof says Dublin's association with Ms Suu Kyi "shames us all" and the city should have "no truck with it". Myanmar's military says it is fighting Rohingya militants and denies targeting civilians.

The Chinese mums who stay inside after giving birth

Confinement is common across the Far East, and in China there are special hospitals where mothers stay confined for a month, sometimes only seeing their babies once a day. It is carried out because traditional Chinese medicine purports that women who have just given birth are more susceptible to cold air, and becoming ill as a result. But Ching's wishes came as a surprise to her husband, who was born in the UK. "I don't think he realised that [motherhood] came with a whole set of rules," she says. "It was a bit difficult for him, as he wanted to show off his baby."

What the papers say

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comments on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the UK mother imprisoned in Iran, make headlines in several papers. The Daily Telegraph reports that her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, thinks the minister should keep his job, after suggesting his wife was training journalists in Iran. The Times says remarks by Environment Secretary Michael Gove - that he did not know why Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran - have created "new doubts". Meanwhile, the Daily Mail focuses on the Church of England's advice that boys should be allowed to "dress up in a tutu or high heels" in the classroom to combat transgender bullying.

Today's lookahead

Today French President Emmanuel Macron and predecessor Francois Hollande visit the locations in Paris attacked by Islamist militants on this day in 2015.

14:00 The ATP World Tour Finals continue at London's 02 arena, with Dominic Thiem playing Grigor Dimitrov, and (at 20:00) Rafael Nadal taking on David Goffin.

On this day

1979 The Times newspaper is published for the first time in almost a year, after it disappeared from newsstands following a dispute between management and unions.

