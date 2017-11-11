Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Ratcliffe, whose wife is in jail in Iran, wants to go there with Boris Johnson

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman being held in Iran, will speak to Boris Johnson tomorrow, he has told the BBC.

He also wants to meet the foreign secretary in the coming days, he said.

The BBC understands the Foreign Office agreed Mr Ratcliffe would meet Mr Johnson the week after next at a meeting with families involved in dual nationality cases.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was in Iran visiting family, is accused of spying.

It is also understood the Foreign Office is reviewing Mr Radcliffe's latest request, made this morning on BBC Breakfast, to meet next week.

The foreign secretary caused consternation earlier this week when he told a group of MPs that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "training journalists" in Iran.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This is how Iranian media reported Boris Johnson's remarks about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Soon after those comments, Iran moved to double her prison sentence.