Image caption Venus seen crossing the sun.

Jupiter and Venus will be visible to the naked eye close together in the sky before dawn on Monday.

The planets will appear in conjunction in the south-east, just above the horizon, and may appear to look like one bright star.

In the UK, the best viewing time will be 40 minutes before sunrise.

Jupiter's four Galilean moons will also be visible to those with a telescope. Clear skies are needed - and forecast for much of England and Wales.

Image copyright Jodrell Bank Image caption The planets will be seen near the horizon.

The planets will be seen best by those in mid-northern latitudes around the world, including the UK and northern US.

Observers will have to have an uninterrupted view to the south-east as the planets will be very low in the sky.