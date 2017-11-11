Image copyright Getty Images

Millions of people will fall silent to remember the nation's war dead later, as the UK marks Armistice Day.

Big Ben, which has been silent since August while repair work is carried out, will chime at 11:00 GMT.

Events will be held around the country to mark the 99th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The Queen will later join other members of the Royal Family at the Royal Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall.

In Whitehall, the Western Front Association will hold their annual service of remembrance at the Cenotaph, where a two-minute silence will be held.

Meanwhile, the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, will host an outdoor service of remembrance within the walls of the Armed Forces Memorial.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire

In Brighton, the world's tallest moving observation tower, the British Airways i360, will turn red on Saturday evening.

In London, the prime minister and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge will be among those at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, which will include performances from Emeli Sande, Tom Odell, Melanie C, Alfie Boe and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

This year, the event will mark the centenaries of the women's service in the regular Armed Forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey

On Sunday, Prince Charles will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on his mother's behalf.

It will be the first time, as head of state, that the Queen will observe the ceremony from a nearby balcony, where she will be joined by the Duke of Edinburgh.

Armistice Day

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Soldiers and civilians celebrate Armistice Day on 11 November 1918

Armistice Day falls each year on 11 November to mark the day in 1918 when the fighting in World War One was stopped.

The Allies and Germany signed an armistice in a railway carriage in the Forest of Compiegne in France at 05:00. Six hours later, at 11:00, the conflict ceased.

King George V announced that a two-minute silence would be observed in 1919, four days before the first anniversary of Armistice Day. The silence continues to be observed every year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Watch the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on BBC One on Saturday at 21:00 GMT.