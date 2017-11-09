Image copyright PA

One in six people placed on the UK government's intensive de-radicalisation scheme refuse to cooperate, Home Office figures show.

Some 63 people withdrew from the scheme, known as Channel, in 2015-16 - despite concerns about their ideology.

Figures also suggest a third of all referrals to the wider Prevent counter-extremism programme - 7,631 in 2015-16 - came from the education sector.

Of those referrals, only 381 went on to receive specialist help.

Chief Constable Simon Cole, the national policing lead for Prevent, said the number of referrals showed that "trust and support is growing" for the programme.

Created in 2003, Prevent is designed to support people at risk of joining extremist groups and carrying out terrorist activities.