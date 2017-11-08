Antonio Carluccio: Celebrity chef dies at 80
- 8 November 2017
- From the section UK
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonio Carluccio has died at the age of 80, his agent says.
He was known for the Italian restaurant chain that carries his surname and for appearing on TV programmes, including the BBC Two hit Two Greedy Italians, alongside chef Gennaro Contaldo.
He wrote more than a dozen of best-selling books and in 2012 launched his memoirs.
No cause of death has been given.