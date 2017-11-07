News Daily: Paradise Papers and retail gloom

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Paradise Papers: Apple, Hamilton, Bono and Ashcroft in spotlight

The Paradise Papers continue to shed light on the tax affairs of the rich and powerful. Journalists working through 13.4 million documents have found that Apple, the world's most profitable firm, has a secretive new structure that would enable it to continue avoiding billions in taxes. The company says moving the firm holding most of its untaxed offshore cash to Jersey hasn't lowered its tax payments.

Several famous figures have hit the headlines:

The Paradise Papers revelations are set to continue all week. Here's what we know so far.

Texas shooting: US Air Force 'failed' to flag gunman's criminal history

The small Texas town of Sutherland Springs is in mourning after 26-year-old gunman Devin Patrick Kelley launched an attack on a Baptist church, killing 26 people. The focus of reporting has moved onto his previous employer, the United States Air Force, and its apparent failure to enter information on Kelley's criminal history into a national database. In 2012, he was court-martialled for domestic violence and banned from owning or buying guns. Police say between 12 and 14 of those Kelley killed were children, the youngest being one year old. The BBC's Owen Amos has spoken to people in Sutherland Springs about what happened.

Pre-Christmas gloom for retailers

Shops are preparing for the busiest - and most important - time of the year. But, as they stock up for Christmas, there's some disappointing news from the British Retail Consortium. It says non-food sales rose by just 0.1% in the three months to October, the poorest performance since the beginning of 2011. Families, it adds, are choosing to spend cash on days out, rather than shopping.

Trump in South Korea for talks on North

Donald Trump's Asian tour continues, the US president having arrived in South Korea for talks on what to do about North Korea's nuclear ambitions. There'll also be discussions on trade with President Moon Jae-in. Mr Trump will be going to China, Vietnam and the Philippines later in the week.

Trump and Xi: A tale of two leaders

By Carrie Gracie, China editor

Xi Jinping says he has read many American authors, from Walt Whitman to Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway, but he has not listed Donald Trump among them. The property man's Art of the Deal may have been a business bestseller in America but a more reliable guide to Mr Xi's statecraft is Sun Zi's Art of War. Mr Trump advises: "You can't be imaginative or entrepreneurial if you've got too much structure. I prefer to come to work each day and just see what develops." But the ancient military text, required reading for all Chinese strategists, urges: "Know the enemy, know yourself and your victory will never be endangered. Know the ground, know the weather and your victory will then be total."

Read the full article

What the papers say

The focus in today's newspapers is on the continuing revelations from the Paradise Papers. "Mrs Brown's Ploys" is the Sun's headline, referring to claims that three of the stars of BBC One comedy Mrs Brown's Boys diverted £2m into a tax-avoidance scheme. Apple and Lewis Hamilton are among those criticised by the Daily Mirror. And the i leads on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's suggestion the Queen should be among those to apologise, after it was revealed that about £10m of her private money was invested offshore. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph quotes a senior adviser to Donald Trump warning that the UK must not allow the EU to dictate Brexit terms.

Daily digest

Iran prisoner Johnson to call Tehran over jailed UK mother

Grenfell Tower 131 families left homeless by fire are living in hotels, MPs told

Brexit Ministers to publish post-EU trade legislation

Fossil find Teeth belonging to mammals' earliest known ancestor unearthed in southern England

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Today's lookahead

14:30 Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick faces the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

15:00 A statue of writer George Orwell is unveiled at the BBC's New Broadcasting House building in central London. Orwell worked as a producer in the corporation from 1941 to 1943.

On this day

2000 Hillary Clinton wins a New York State seat in the Senate, becoming the only US First Lady in history to gain elective office.

