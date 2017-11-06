'No clampdown' on tax havens say Lib Dems

Image copyright PA

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has criticised the government for a lack of a "clampdown" on offshore tax havens trading under the British flag.

His criticism comes after a leak of financial papers from Bermuda has revealed the secret investments of the rich and famous, including the Queen.

Sir Vince said the British overseas tax havens were a "bizarre anomaly".

The premier of Bermuda said the investments were legal, and the UK bore ultimate responsibility for the rules.

On Sunday BBC Panorama broadcast its year-long investigation into the Paradise Papers, a massive leak of financial documents from Bermuda-based law firm Appleby.

The documents have raised questions over the investments of Conservative Party donor Lord Ashcroft, Everton FC owner Farhad Moshiri, and offshore investments made by the Duchy of Lancaster.

Sir Vince, a former business secretary, said: "The Paradise Papers suggest that a small number of wealthy individuals have been able, entirely legally, to put their money beyond the reach of the Exchequer."

Sunday's edition of Panorama reported that former Conservative Party chairman Lord Ashcroft remained a non-dom, and continued to avoid tax despite attempts to make peers pay their full share.

The leaked documents show that between 2000 and 2010, Lord Ashcroft received payments of around $200m (£150m) from his offshore trust in the Bermuda.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch Lord Ashcroft try to avoid Richard Bilton’s questions about his offshore trust.

Lord Ashcroft said he would not comment on the allegations because of the way he had been treated by BBC Panorama in the past.

Sir Vince said: "Given these revelations, including news that Conservative donors benefited from these arrangements, we need a parliamentary select committee to investigate fully who decided what and why."

He also criticised former Prime Minister David Cameron, after the government backed down from developing a company register for British overseas territories.

He said: "David Cameron was initially attracted to the idea [of a register], but when the overseas territories said on a visit to London that they were against it, he backed down."

The Paradise Papers puts into question the practise of using highly secretive offshore tax havens, which is legal.

The premier of Bermuda David Burt said Bermuda has a "robust regulatory regime" and it has had the same tax system since 1898. He added the UK's tax law allows the use of offshore tax havens.

Mr Burt said: "Bermuda cannot make a change to its laws to address the challenge of what you are looking at, what you are discussing is the United Kingdom law.

"There is nothing that has been found that is illegal or contrary to law."