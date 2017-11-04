Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis hit back on Twitter, saying she was upset - "but thankfully loud enough" to respond

Tatler magazine has apologised for suggesting a former star of Downton Abbey was likely to be "fun in bed".

A photo of Daisy Lewis, who played Sarah Bunting in the ITV show, featured in the December issue with the caption: "This actress is loud. Which makes her fun at a party. And in bed. Probably."

The actress tweeted that she was "really shocked and upset" by the piece in its Little Black Book section.

Tatler said it would print a full apology to Lewis in its next issue.

Responding to the caption on Friday, Lewis took to Twitter, using the hashtags #misogyny and #loudwomen and asking: "Does anyone at Tatler read the news?"

It comes after the entertainment industry has been awash with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tatler's Little Black Book section profiles eligible 'singletons'.

The British magazine, published by Conde Nast, apologised "unreservedly", adding that it would be also printing a full apology in the next issue.

Tatler has previously been criticised for an article titled "Best society breasts" which included the former MP Louise Mensch, Princess Eugenie, Clare Balding and Dame Helen Mirren.