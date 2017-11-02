Efforts to monitor thousands of foreign offenders and illegal immigrants are being "seriously compromised" by Home Office failings, a watchdog has said.

The Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration also said there was "little evidence that effective action" was being taken to locate 60,000 absconded foreign nationals due to be deported.

David Bolt said the numbers created "practical difficulties" for officials.

The Home Office said work was already under way to address issues.

About 80,000 foreign nationals in the UK are required to report to the immigration authorities as they await possible deportation.

Among them are foreign offenders, people who entered Britain illegally and those who have overstayed their visas.

Mr Bolt's report said there were problems of "poor communication and co-ordination" between different units inside the Home Office.

This "seriously compromised" the process of monitoring people, he added.

In one instance, the inspection found that action to locate a foreign offender was only taken after 19 appointments with immigration staff had been missed.

It noted that in September 2016, about half of the "reporting population" - about 40,000 individuals - had been told to report at one of three London centres.

High numbers meant staff at the busiest centre, Becket House, had an average of two to three minutes per interview. It resulted in limited opportunities for "meaningful interactions", the report said.

The inspector has published to two reports - one on the Home Office's reporting and offender management processes and the other on its management of non-detained foreign national offenders (FNOs).

'People under strain'

Mr Bolt said: "In both cases, I found people and processes under strain.

"The numbers required to report routinely mean that it is extremely difficult for staff at reporting centres to ensure that reporting events... are "meaningful", in terms of encouraging voluntary departures or resolving barriers to removal."

He said the removal of FNOs is "regularly frustrated" often by last minute legal challenges.

"Monitoring non-detained FNOs effectively is a challenge and one that raises obvious public protection concerns," he added.

The report made 14 recommendations in total, with the Home Office accepting all but two.

A Home Office spokesman said it recognised the inspectors' "observations of inconsistencies in our operation" adding that it was "taking action to address this issue".

There is an ongoing review of "how we establish and maintain contact with those who have not complied with restrictions placed on their stay in the UK" the spokesman added.

The review is due to be completed by April 2018.