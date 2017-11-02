Image copyright Gabriele Francois Casini/Save the Children

A charity has lost a High Court challenge against the government over the number of unaccompanied child refugees accepted into the UK.

Help Refugees argued the consultation process, which set the cap at 480 children, was "fundamentally flawed".

The charity wanted the court to force the Home Office to take more children under the so-called Dubs amendment.

However, judges rejected the challenge, saying the government was doing all it could. The charity plans to appeal.

"Our clients continue to believe that the way in which the Dubs Amendment has been implemented is seriously defective," Rosa Curling, the lawyer representing Help Refugees, said after the hearing.

The Dubs amendment came into force in 2016, after months of pressure from campaigners and members of the public to take children from the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais.

Designed by Labour peer and former refugee Lord Dubs, it aimed to help some of the estimated 90,000 unaccompanied migrant children across Europe.

But in February this year, the Home Office said it would stop taking children via the scheme from the end of March - and limited the number of unaccompanied children allowed entry to the UK to 350.

Help Refugees launched legal action at the time, arguing that ministers had failed to consult local authorities properly about how many unaccompanied children could be housed.

Government lawyers contested the case, arguing there was no illegality.

Places needed 'now'

High Court judges Lord Justice Treacy and Mr Justice Ouseley dismissed the charity's arguments.

They ruled the Home Office had to fix a number because action was needed swiftly.

"We are bitterly disappointed by this result but also very proud of what our litigation has already achieved," said Josie Naughton, founder of Help Refugees Ltd.

"At the time our litigation was issued, not a single child had been transferred to the UK under the Dubs Amendment.

"Transfers began under the pressure of this litigation and under the pressure from campaigners and parliamentarians.

"We've unearthed 130 extra places, which the government eventually admitted it had overlooked.

"These places for children are needed now more than ever. There are young unaccompanied children sleeping rough in Europe completely unprepared for the coming winter.

"We intend to appeal."