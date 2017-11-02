Image copyright Getty Images

An extra 400,000 children will be in "absolute poverty" within six years due to benefit cuts, a think tank has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies suggests Wales, the north-east of England and the East Midlands will see a 4% increase in child poverty levels.

The study found that about 7.5 million low income households will have their benefit entitlements cut by more than £500 per year in real terms.

The government has frozen many working-age benefits and capped payments.

The report - funded by independent charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation - predicted absolute poverty across the UK will remain roughly unchanged between 2015/16 to 2021/22.

But the IFS said that without the planned benefit reforms, absolute poverty rates would have declined.

The government defines those in "absolute poverty" as those whose income is less than 60% of the UK median average.

For example, the absolute poverty lines for a couple with two children in 2017/18 is £345 per week.

This figure includes benefits and is after housing costs have been deducted.

Image copyright Getty Images

According to the report, benefit changes - including the roll-out of universal credit - will account for three-quarters of the total 530,000 surge in child poverty levels over the given period.

"If the Government sticks to planned benefit cuts, it should not be surprised if, according to the official measure, absolute child poverty rises," said Tom Waters, of the IFS.

"The larger projected rises occur in areas where families with children are more reliant on benefits than earnings for their income, and where more families are likely to be adversely affected by the new two child limit on means-tested benefits."

'Unravelling'

The study found some low-income families will see receive £2,500 less in benefits due to the two-child limit.

A government spokesman pointed out that there are 200,000 fewer children living in poverty than in 2010 and that the north-east of England has "near-record levels of employment". Unemployment rate in Wales "is the lowest on record", the spokesman added.

But Campbell Robb, chief executive at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said the figures show the UK's record of reducing child poverty "is at risk of unravelling".

The foundation has called on the government to lift the freeze on benefits.

Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesman Stephen Lloyd said the figures "hammer home" the dangers of "cruel and senseless Conservative policies".