Pride of Britain celebrates courage in year of terror
Emergency services who dealt with terror attacks and the Grenfell fire were honoured at the awards.
The Duke of Cambridge was among a host of celebrities to turn out for the Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain awards at Grosvenor House in London on Monday evening.
Awards host Carol Vorderman said it was important the awards paid tribute to the emergency services "who have gone above and beyond over the past 12 months".
Prime Minister Theresa May curtsied before the duke. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable also attended.
The party leaders honoured PC Keith Palmer, who died protecting Parliament during the Westminster Bridge terror attack in March, with a posthumous award for outstanding bravery. He was "quite simply the pride of Britain", Mrs May said.
London Fire Brigade received the Emergency Services award for their work tackling a huge fire in Grenfell Tower, west London, which killed at least 80 people in June.
Grenfell Tower residents and community helpers were also presented with a special recognition award, with the Duke of Cambridge praising their "inspiring" efforts.
Prince William met five-year-old Suzie McCash who saved her mother's life by phoning 999 when she collapsed and stopped breathing. He told her: "I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone, I do not know what he would do."
The duke and pop star Ed Sheeran joined victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack - in which 22 people were killed - and gave awards to the medics who dealt with the aftermath.
Footballers Gareth Southgate, Jermaine Defoe and Jamie Vardy presented Moin Younis, 17, the Teenager of Courage award for his determination and charity work despite suffering from a rare genetic disorder that causes his skin to blister and bleed.
Meeting Prince William, Moin said he thought the duke was "one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet". "The fact that he knows so much about me and obviously the stuff I do - it means a lot."
Sir Lenny Henry presented a lifetime achievement award to civil rights campaigner Paul Stephenson, 80, who organised the Bristol bus boycott in the 1980s which led to a ban on ethnic minorities working on buses being overturned.
Dilys Price, 85 (joined here by competitors and dancers from Strictly Come Dancing) is the world's oldest female solo skydiver and has completed more than 1,100 jumps for charity. The Pride of Britain Awards will be on ITV at 8pm on November 7.