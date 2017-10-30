UK

Custody deaths review urges shake-up

  • 30 October 2017
Deaths in police custody should be probed by investigators qualified in securing evidence at crime scenes, a major review has said.

The report calls for major changes, including barring former police officers from leading investigations.

It also recommends overhauling the coroner system in England and Wales to protect the interests of families.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the government was committed to "learning lessons and delivering change".