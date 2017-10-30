Custody deaths review urges shake-up
- 30 October 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Deaths in police custody should be probed by investigators qualified in securing evidence at crime scenes, a major review has said.
The report calls for major changes, including barring former police officers from leading investigations.
It also recommends overhauling the coroner system in England and Wales to protect the interests of families.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the government was committed to "learning lessons and delivering change".