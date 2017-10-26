Image copyright PA Image caption National Action was the first far-right organisation to be banned in the UK

Six men have been charged with being members of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action under anti-terror laws.

Christopher Lythgoe, 31, of Warrington, Cheshire, faces the additional charge of encouragement to commit murder, police said.

It is understood this charge relates to the Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

A 22-year-old man, from Lancashire, has additionally been charged with the intention of committing acts of terrorism and "threats to kill".

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.

The group became the first far-right organisation to be banned in the UK in December 2016.

The proscription means that being a member of or inviting support for the organisation is a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Ms Cooper said: "I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, especially the counter-terrorism police, for keeping me, my staff and the public safe.

"There remains an ongoing criminal investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to comment further."

The charges follow a number of raids across England and Wales by counter-terrorism officers as part of a national investigation into the group.

The others charged with belonging to a proscribed organisation are:

Garron Helm, 24, of Seaforth, Merseyside

Matthew Hankinson, 23, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside

Andrew Clarke, 33, of Warrington

Michael Trubini, 35, of Warrington

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said the men were charged following "co-ordinated activity" by police.