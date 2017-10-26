People-smuggling raids lead to 11 UK arrests
- 26 October 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested 11 people in the UK after overnight raids, as part of a Europe-wide investigation into people smuggling.
Those arrested were detained in London, Birmingham and Gateshead.
They are alleged to be part of an organised crime gang that used vehicles with secret compartments to transport people to the UK.
A further 15 people were arrested in Bulgaria and Belgium during raids at the same time.