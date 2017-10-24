News Daily: Surgery 'time-wasting' and man charged over siege

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Operating theatres 'wasting two hours a day'

Waiting times for surgery carried out by the NHS in England are going up and there has long been a debate over whether more money is needed or whether services could be made more efficient. The latest analysis, carried out by the regulator NHS Improvement, adds to the discussion by suggesting hospitals could perform 280,000 more non-emergency operations each year if they improve the schedules for theatres. In fact, it says, they are wasting more than two hours of possible surgery time on average every day because of avoidable factors like late starts.

The Royal College of Surgeons agrees that efficiencies can improve the situation for patients, but adds that these won't "resolve the ever increasing demand that is being put on the health service". Use our NHS tracker tool to check how your local hospital is doing at reaching its targets on A&E, cancer and operations targets.

Bowling alley siege: Man charged

A 53-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a four-hour siege at a bowling alley. David Clarke, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, is due to appear before magistrates, two days after armed police were called to MFA Bowl in Bermuda Park, Nuneaton, amid reports a gunman had taken two people hostage.

China boosts Xi Jinping's power

Leaders of China's top Communist Party have voted unanimously to enshrine the ideology of President Xi Jinping - known as "Xi Jinping Thought" - into its constitution. More than 2,000 delegates took part in a get-together in Beijing. Experts say the accolade bestowed on Mr Xi makes him the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. But what is Xi Jinping Thought? Here's our look at it.

Mosul: Culture and concerts where IS once reigned

By Daniella Peled, Institute for War and Peace Reporting

Tahani Salih got involved with an ambitious scheme to restore Mosul University's library, which was destroyed by the Islamic State group during the occupation. She put together a football tournament for the project's volunteers, initially forming one for men and one for women, before deciding this looked too much like gender segregation. To her colleagues' astonishment, she mixed the teams together - an unprecedented move that proved successful. "The next day, they brought the ball and said 'Let's play again'. So we did."

What the papers say

Following Theresa May's Brexit statement to MPs on Monday, the Guardian says there's frustration among those hoping for a transition deal with the EU. But the i describes the prime minister as "upbeat" in promising to fight for the best deal for the UK. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that 17 peers claimed more than £400,000 in House of Lords expenses without speaking or submitting questions - although there's no suggestion they broke parliamentary rules. And the Daily Mail leads on a study saying one in five women are at higher risk of developing breast cancer because of faulty genes.

Kim Jong-nam murder Women accused of killing North Korea leader's half-brother revisit Malaysian airport

Modern slavery Police letting down victims at every stage, report says

£1.5m vehicle smash Supercar badly damaged as it hits crash barrier

'Laws of attraction' Poet uses pole dancing to explain particle physics

Why does the US have so many child brides?

Living with the Gods

The man keeping the world's lighthouses shining

Today It's United Nations Day, marking the 72nd anniversary of the UN Charter coming into force.

09:30 Parents, teachers and school support staff lobby Parliament against cuts to school funding.

2003 The supersonic plan Concorde makes its last commercial flight, carrying 100 celebrities from New York to Heathrow.

