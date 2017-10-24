You draw the chart: How has life changed in 60 years?

In October 1957, BBC Radio 4's Today programme went on the air for the first time. A lot has changed in the last 60 years: we are living much longer; attitudes to sex and marriage have become more relaxed; house prices have risen and the demographics of the UK have changed. But do you know by how much?

Test your knowledge by drawing in the missing information on the charts below. The charts give you the latest figure, all you have to do is hold and drag the orange dot on each graph and draw the rest of the chart back to 1957, then use the "Show me the answer" button to see how you did.

All the charts have been produced in collaboration with the Office for National Statistics.

You draw the chart: How low were house prices in 1957?

House prices have rocketed over the last few decades. But how modern is this phenomenon - hold and drag the orange dot to trace the trend line back to 1957?

The 2017 figure is an average of the monthly figures from January to August. Sources: HM Land Registry and ONS.

You draw the chart: How long could you expect to live in 1957?

Improvements in medical care and fewer people smoking mean that we are now living longer than ever. A baby boy born in the UK in 2014 could expect, on average, to live to 79; for baby girls born that year it was 83. But what do you think the average life expectancy was for a boy born in 1957? Can you draw the trend line back 60 years?

Figures for 1957 to 1980 relate to England and Wales and figures for 1981 to 2014 are for the UK. Source: ONS

You draw the chart: Did many people divorce?

Marriage has dropped in popularity since 1957. That year 52 out of every 1,000 unmarried women tied the knot. In 2014 it was only 21 women out of every 1,000 unmarried women. But what about divorce, how has it changed and what was the divorce rate in 1957? We've given you the latest figure for the number of women divorcing for every 1,000 married women. Tap on the orange marker and draw the trend line back.

Source: ONS

You draw the chart: How many children were born outside of marriage?

Today there are nearly as many children born to unmarried parents, as those whose parents are married. Not so in 1957. But do you know what the percentage was back then? The orange marker is the latest number. Hold and drag to draw the trend line back.

Since 2009, data also include those born outside of civil partnerships. Source: ONS

You draw the chart: What percentage of people living in the UK were born abroad?

This measure does not always mean what people think it means: it's not a count of foreigners living in the UK. For example, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the actress Emma Watson were both born abroad but would not be seen as foreigners by most people. The figures also include people born in Germany who are often children of British service people who were based out there.

Caveats aside though, this number has grown over the time the Today Programme has been on the air. The orange marker shows today's figure. But what was the trend and what was this number in the 1950s? Hold and drag to draw your line.

Chart drawn from census data from 1951-2011. Census data is collected every ten years. Estimates between these years are not official statistics. Sources: ONS, National Records of Scotland, Census Office for Northern Ireland

You draw the chart: What was the average age of a first-time mum in 1957?

The average age of a first-time mum today is 29. This is higher than it was 60 years ago. Can you draw the line back to 1957? Hold and drag the orange marker to make your guess.

Source: ONS

