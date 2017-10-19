The number of crimes recorded in England and Wales has increased by 13% in the space of a year, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said there were 5.2 million offences recorded in the year to the end of June, with 4.6 million to June 2016.

It said crime categorised as "violent" rose by 19%, with rises in offences including stalking and harassment.

John Flatley, from the ONS, attributed the rise to better crime recording and "genuine increases" in crime.