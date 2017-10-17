Image copyright NEODAAS/University of Dundee' Image caption Images captured by the University of Dundee satellite receiving station show the scale of the storm

Winds of more than 70mph and heavy rain have hit south-west Scotland and north-west England as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia reached the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning across southern and central Scotland and northern England and warned of rush hour disruption.

About 8,000 homes have no electricity in Northern Ireland, where all schools will remain shut on Tuesday.

Two men and a woman were killed as Ophelia hit Ireland on Monday.

It experienced the worst of the hurricane-related weather, with winds of almost 100mph causing widespread disruption.

Forecasters are predicting that central Scotland and North East England could see winds of up to 70mph during Tuesday's morning rush hour.

Image caption Originally a hurricane, Ophelia weakened on its path across the Atlantic Ocean

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 14 flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - and several flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - for the west coast of Scotland.

In England, one flood warning has been issued on the south coast, and there are a series of flood alerts across the north west and south west.

As hurricane-force gusts battered the Republic of Ireland, one woman and a man died in separate incidents when trees fell on their cars.

A second man died in a chainsaw accident while attempting to remove a tree felled by the storm.

The Republic of Ireland's electricity network, ESB, said help from Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is expected to be drafted in on Wednesday to help restore power.

In Cumbria, police in Barrow closed roads around Barrow AFC's stadium after wind damaged its roof.

Image caption Damage caused by Storm Ophelia in Cork

Cumbria Police said they were dealing with "numerous incidents" linked to the high winds, which reached up to 70mph in the area on Monday night.

The force received reports of roofs and debris on the roads and overhead cables coming down - and it urged people to make only essential travel.

In Wales, roads and railway lines were closed and a gust of 90mph was recorded in Aberdaron, Gwynedd.

The Welsh Ambulance service said a woman was injured after being hit by a falling branch in Wrexham.

Ireland's meteorological service said its highest gust was 109mph at Fastnet Rock.

And skies turned red and yellow across many parts of England on Monday as Ophelia dragged dust from the Sahara through the atmosphere.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Are you affected by Hurricane Ophelia? E-mail your stories and pictures to haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please do not put yourself in any danger to take images and please heed all safety warnings.

You can also contact us in the following ways: