Image copyright PA

The Met Office has issued Northern Ireland with an amber weather warning as Hurricane Ophelia remains on course to hit Ireland and the UK on Monday.

The warning, of "potential danger to life", came as Ireland called a national emergency meeting.

Ophelia, on its way from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, is currently blowing winds of 105mph (113km/h).

The hurricane will be a storm when it hits the UK, exactly 30 years after the Great Storm of 1987 killed 18 people.

It is expected to bring severe winds and stormy conditions to parts of Ireland and the UK - with winds of up to 70mph (113km/h).