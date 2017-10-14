England cricketer Ben Stokes marries

Image copyright PA Image caption The couple have been engaged since 2013

England cricketer Ben Stokes has married Clare Ratcliffe at a ceremony in East Brent, near Weston-super-Mare.

International team-mates Joe Root, Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook were among the guests at the church service.

Stokes, 26, was arrested last month on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol.

Earlier this week, his agent said the all-rounder would publicly explain what happened "when the time is right".

Stokes was arrested on 26 September, hours after England's win over the West Indies in their third one-day international, following claims of an early-hours brawl. He was released without charge but remains under investigation.

The Durham star's right hand was clearly bandaged as he arrived for the wedding ceremony, though the bandages appeared to have been removed for the official photographs afterwards.

The newly-weds, who have two children, posed for photographs outside the church before going on to a reception at a nearby hotel.

Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and Durham colleague Paul Collingwood joined the friends and family at the Somerset church, alongside England teammates Eoin Morgan, Graham Onions and Sam Billings.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that Stokes will not travel to Australia on 28 October with the rest of the Ashes squad "at this stage", but has not ruled out his selection for the series.

Stokes's agent, Neil Fairbrother, said the cricketer would discuss his version of events in due course, but did not wish to prejudice the investigation.

