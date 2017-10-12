Image copyright Unknown

British IS recruiter Sally-Anne Jones was reportedly killed in a US drone strike in Syria in June.

Jones, from Chatham in Kent, joined so-called Islamic State after converting to Islam and travelling to Syria in 2013.

The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner said she had been a useful propaganda agent for IS on social media and her death would be "significant".

Her death was first reported by The Sun.

Jones, 48 - who had no previous military training - was reportedly killed close to the border between Syria and Iraq.

She had been used to recruit Western girls to the group and posted threatening messages to Christians in the UK.

Posing with weapons

Born in Greenwich, London, Jones encouraged individuals to carry out attacks in Britain, offering guidance on how to construct home-made bombs.

She also used her Twitter account to provide practical advice on how to travel to Syria and shared pictures of herself posing with weapons.

Previously a punk musician, Jones married the jihadist computer hacker Junaid Husain, who was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

He had allegedly been planning "barbaric attacks against the West", including terror plots targeting "high profile public commemorations".

News of Jones's death had not been made public amid fears that her 12-year-old son, Jojo, may also have been killed, according to The Sun.

Major General Chip Chapman, the former Ministry of Defence head of counter terror, said Jones would have been a "significant" target as a result of her alliance with Hussain and her role in recruiting IS fighters.

Responding to reports her son was killed in the strike, he added: "It is a difficult one because under the UN Charters he is under the age of what we would classify as a soldier."

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We do not comment on matters of national security."