News Daily: EU on post-Brexit trade and Trump on Iran nuclear deal

EU 'to prepare for post-Brexit trade talks'

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has stated that talks can't move on to the next stage until "deadlock" over how much the UK has to pay the EU is resolved. This wasn't what the UK government - which says it's time to start discussing a post-Brexit trade deal - wanted to hear.

But, behind the scenes, is there more hope of progress? An internal EU draft document seen by the BBC suggests that the other 27 member states should start discussing a trade deal. But, it adds, they shouldn't yet include the UK in the conversation. That should only begin at the EU summit in December, should Prime Minister Theresa May improve her payment offer in the meantime, the document says.

Confused? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at what's really been going on in the Brussels talks.

Iran nuclear deal: Trump poised to drop support

US President Donald Trump has long been a critic of the deal reached by predecessor Barack Obama, under which Iran agreed to freeze its nuclear programme in return for a partial freezing of sanctions. Mr Trump is expected to withdraw his backing later today. This wouldn't remove the US from the deal, as it is up to Congress whether to reimpose sanctions. But it would be expected to boost those fellow Republicans who agree with Mr Trump. Foreign leaders, including Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, have urged the president not to abandon the deal.

31 dead in California fires

The news from northern California gets worse, with the death toll from fires sweeping the area rising to 31. At least 22 separate blazes are ongoing, with 8,000 firefighters working to extinguish them. Strong winds are expected on Friday night, helping to spread the flames. "We are not even close to being out of this emergency," said Mark Ghilarducci, Carlifornia's director of emergency services.

Prince Harry calls for more HIV testing

Prince Harry has urged people to "embrace regular testing" for HIV, as he accepted an award for his late mother Princess Diana's work to raise awareness of the virus. In his speech at the Attitude magazine awards, he said he and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, were "incredibly proud of what our mother achieved". Were she alive today, she "would be demanding" free and available testing and treatment for people all across the world, he added.

Life as a sex worker in the UK city where it's banned

By Kirstie Brewer, BBC News

The cocky bravado of the women in Hull's red light district made it seem like an easy way for Millie to fund her drug addiction. But now, with more than five years on the streets behind her, she knows all that banter is just body armour against the violence and vileness that comes with the job. "Oh, you must love sex," punters would say with a smirk. "No. I love heroin," was Millie's retort. "There is no love of sex, working on the streets - it's always a last resort."

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's plenty of discussion of Brexit, following Thursday's update from the UK and the EU's chief negotiators. The Guardian says the Brussels talks are in chaos, while there's a "whispering campaign" against Chancellor Philip Hammond. It's slightly louder than a whisper on the front page of the Daily Mail, which reports that his 1980s predecessor Lord Lawson wants Mr Hammond sacked, calling him a "saboteur" because of a "string of gloomy pronouncements" over Brexit. Elsewhere, the allegations over the behaviour of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to grow. And the Daily Express warns that strong winds will "batter" the UK on Monday, the 30th anniversary of the "great storm" of 1987.

