Why is heroin killing so many people?
- 10 October 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
In the past five years deaths involving heroin in the UK have rocketed.
Is it time for the authorities to start giving free drugs to addicts?
TAP HERE to read more