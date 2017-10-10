Image copyright Getty Images

The website of payment firm ParentPay is currently unavailable, meaning parents cannot transfer funds for school meals and trips.

The company normally serves more than 5,500 schools in 200 local authorities, helping about 1.5m families.

The company said it was "affected by a national internet connectivity issue - impacting some users. This is out of our control and we'll update you."

It added that payments had been suspended until the issue was resolved.

Some parents expressed concern on social media that their children would go hungry without the money to pay for lunch.

There were some reports that the service's mobile app was still working.