Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May will announce a review into school exclusions and the groups most likely to be affected

Theresa May is to challenge society over differences in how public services treat people of different races.

On Tuesday, Mrs May will say the government and institutions must "explain or change" the differences.

An "unprecedented" audit pulls together data on how people of all ethnicities are treated in areas including health, education, and criminal justice.

The PM is expected to say later that there is "nowhere to hide" when it comes to dealing with racial disparity.

The public presentation of data brought together from across Whitehall follows on from Mrs May's work when she was home secretary on clamping down on police stop-and-search policies in black communities.

The prime minister will launch a website later containing the data, compiled from across the UK government.

The findings show

Black Caribbean pupils were being permanently excluded from school three times as often as White British pupils

At key stage two, 71% of Chinese primary school pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths, compared with 54% of White British pupils and 13% of White Gypsy and Roma pupils

White British pupils on free school meals performed the worst at key stage two with 32% reaching the expected level

Unemployment among black, Asian and other ethnic minorities is almost double that of white British adults

Those more likely to own their own home are Indian, Pakistani and white people compared with black people and those from Bangladesh

"People who have lived with discrimination don't need a government audit to make them aware of the scale of the challenge," Mrs May will say.

"But this audit means that for society as a whole - for government, for our public services - there is nowhere to hide.

"These issues are now out in the open. And the message is very simple: if these disparities cannot be explained then they must be changed."

Although the audit will not focus on government policies, Mrs May will launch a number of measures to combat the differences discovered.

Under the plans, 20 hotspots for the Department for Work and Pensions will be highlighted to help people from ethnic minorities get jobs.

Measures could include mentoring schemes, traineeships for 16-24 year-olds, and offering English and Maths qualifications alongside vocational training.

The Ministry of Justice will also adopt recommendations from the Lammy Review including making prisons have performance indicators to assess how prisoners are treated.

It will also be made to publish all criminal justice data held on ethnicity and improve the recruitment, retention and progress of ethnic minority staff.

A review of pupil exclusion in schools will be announced with a focus on those most likely to be affected.