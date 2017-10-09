Image caption Former Rochdale MP Cyril Smith was a governor at Knowl View

Allegations of sexual abuse at two children's homes in Rochdale are due to be examined by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse later.

The national inquiry will investigate an alleged failure to prosecute the late Liberal Democrat MP Cyril Smith.

The allegations relate to Cambridge House Boys' Hostel and Knowl View School, where Mr Smith was a governor.

The inquiry will hear evidence over three weeks of hearings and examine claims of institutional failings.

'Stale' evidence

Claims of abuse date back to the early 1960s when Mr Smith, the town's former MP, is first alleged to have abused eight teenage boys.

In 1970, when he was hoping to stand for election as the town's MP, prosecutors decided not to take any further action.

Image caption The inquiry will examine claims of a cover-up over Knowl View

They said his accusers were not reliable and the evidence was "stale".

In the 1990s, several experts also reported concerns about child abuse, only for the council and police to decide not to act. Mr Smith died in 2010.

The Rochdale children's homes allegations have never been investigated in their entirety.

'Shadow over town'

Last month, Rochdale Borough Council said the children in local authority care in the town who reported sexual and physical abuse had been failed by the council.

Its chief executive, Steve Rumbelow, said events at Knowl View and Cambridge House had "cast a long shadow over the town".

He apologised, saying the council's response to reports of abuse was "unforgiveable".

A police investigation, published this year, found no evidence of a cover-up or corruption over claims of abuse at Knowl View.