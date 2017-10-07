People injured in crash near London museum
- 7 October 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car has been involved in a collision near the Natural History Museum in London, police say.
The Metropolitan Police said a "number" of people had been injured - but a BBC reporter at the scene said she was told by police the injuries were minor.
One person has been arrested following the incident in Exhibition Road in South Kensington.
Police said inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.