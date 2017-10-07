UK

People injured in crash near London museum

  • 7 October 2017
  UK
A car has been involved in a collision near the Natural History Museum in London, police say.

The Metropolitan Police said a "number" of people had been injured - but a BBC reporter at the scene said she was told by police the injuries were minor.

One person has been arrested following the incident in Exhibition Road in South Kensington.

Police said inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.